Three persons missing as boats collide in Cuyuni River

Kaieteur News – A search is now underway for three persons who were involved in a boat mishap which occurred in the wee hours of Monday along the Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

According to police reports, they are investigating a river mishap involving a 19 feet wooden boat powered by a 75Hp Yamaha outboard engine, which was operated by Lloyd Obermuller, a 60-year-old of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara, and of Eteringbang Landing, and a 17 feet wooden boat powered by a 40Hp Yamaha outboard engine which was operated by Crees Boyde.

The incident occurred sometime between 03:47hrs and 04:30 yesterday. It was reported to the police that Obermuller and Boyde would normally transport persons from Eteringbang Landing to San Martin Landing, Venezuela. On Monday morning, Obermuller left Eteringbang Landing enroute to San Martin, and he was at the time reportedly transporting two passengers. Reports are that between that time too, Boyde had left San Martin, Venezuela, enroute to Eteringbang Landing. As they were both navigating across the river, the two boats ended up colliding, causing the passengers, as well as the boat captains to be flung into the river.

Persons from the area, who learned of what transpired, immediately went to the scene, where they pulled out Boyde from the water and rushed him to seek medical attention in Venezuela. It was reported that he sustained severe injury to his right leg and minor injury to his hands. However, as it relate to Obermuller and his passengers a search was carried but they were not found. Their boats and engines are presently lodged at the Eteringbang Police Station where an investigation is ongoing.