Sound Box, Exodus and Coomacka among winners

PPP/C One Guyana Linden Beach Football…

Kaieteur News – The $1M Linden One Guyana Beach Football tournament of the People’s Progressive Party /Civic Linden outfit began with some exciting wins on Sunday outside the office in Mackenzie, Linden.

To start the tournament, Sound Box were too loud for Young Gunners winning 3-1 behind Malachi Humphrey scoring a hat-trick while Damian Stellingburg had a brace and the Gunners’ Damian Williams getting the other goal in the encounter.

Exodus then showed up for their match against Street Lights, who gave a walkover victory to the opponents.

The third scheduled game finished with the Coomacka Mines blasting past Anybody Got It with a 7-1 score-line. The consolation strike for the losers was netted by Sharma Jordan.

Young Ballers eked out a 1-0 victory against Talibans with Osapho Ross getting that important goal.

In the fifth game of the night Elite Ballers beat Hi Stars as Kester Randolph and Dennison Sealey scored for the winners with Jermain King striking the only goal for Hi stars.

National Under 20 female football player Sheenesa Cornelius, inserted in the male dominated tournament, showed guts and at times was in the game seeking goals for Speightland.

However, the four goals were scored by the aggressive Marvin Jeffrey for Speightland as Vichron Chantrenent pulled one back for the Gennaysde with their lone strike.

Another set of matches will be played when the tournament continues tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon outside the PPP/C Office ground in Mackenzie, Linden.