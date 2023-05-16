Saints undefeated on Opening Day of Oceaneering U14 Indoor Hockey League

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Hockey Board has recently revived its U14 Indoor Hockey League after a three-year hiatus, much to the delight of young hockey enthusiasts.

The tournament, sponsored by Oceaneering, which commenced on Friday and will run until June 23, will feature matches every Friday in various schools.

The pandemic has disrupted the sporting world, and young athletes have been particularly affected by the lack of opportunities to compete. The revival of the U14 Indoor Hockey League provides a much-needed platform for these juniors to showcase their skills and compete against their peers.

In the Girls’ division, familiar faces returned to action, with Kaiyra Scott scoring all six goals for her team, SHC Sensations, in a 6-2 victory over Cummings Lodge Samurai.

Scott has been playing in this tournament since she was seven years old when it first started in 2017.

Cummings Lodge Samurai got off to a winning start, defeating Hikers Junior Jets with an exciting goal early in the second half from Letifa Fields.

Meanwhile, GCC Challengers and Richard Ishmael Top Shelf Titans drew their game, with Kadence Belony and Amya Norville scoring a goal each.

In the Boys’ division, Saints continued their strong performance in junior tournaments, with their team SHC Minions defeating GCC Pitbulls 4-0.

The team’s twins, Jarel and Jaron Isadore, scored a goal each, while Ezekiel Moses scored a double. GCC Outlaws dominated in their first match against North Ruimveldt Multilateral, with a 9-0 victory led by a hat trick from Kyle Couchman.

The league will continue every Friday, with games starting at 4:00 pm and concluding at 7:00 pm at St. Joseph High School.

The revival of the U14 Indoor Hockey League is said to be a positive development for young hockey players in Guyana, providing them with an opportunity to hone their skills and compete against their peers.