President Ali engages Qatari Govt. officials, private sector during official visit

May 16, 2023 News

President Dr Irfaan Ali held bilateral discussions with Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani (Office of the President)

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Monday held talks with the Qatar Chamber of Commerce in Doha.  Discussions focused on investment opportunities in Guyana, the Office of the President said in a Facebook post.

President Dr Irfaan Ali held talks with the Qatar Chamber of Commerce in Doha. The Chamber was represented by its First Vice Chairman, Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Twar Al-Kuwari, while President Ali was joined by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh. (Office of the President)

The Chamber was represented by its First Vice Chairman, Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Twar Al-Kuwari, while President Ali was joined by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh.

During his visit to Qatar, President Ali also participated in bilateral discussions with Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani. At that meeting, he was accompanied by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Presidential Assistant and Personal Envoy to Greece, the Middle East and Africa, Ambassador George Hallaq and Director of Presidential Affairs, Mrs Marcia Nadir-Sharma.

President Ali is in Qatar on an Official Visit.

Bilateral discussions with Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Engineer Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi were also held. The Guyanese leader also presented a painting from local artist Dillon Craig to the Qatari Minister.

The Head of State also met with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Minister of Finance, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari this morning in Doha. Discussions centred on several areas of mutual cooperation between Guyana and Qatar, the Office of the President said.

 

 

