Moruca man stabbed to death at ‘Chiney Creek’ Backdam

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Seven are investigating the fatal stabbing of Raynold John of Moruca Village, Region One which occurred in the wee hours of Sunday at the Chiney Creek Backdam located along the Puruni River.

According to reports, it was revealed to investigators that John and the suspect are known to each other as they work in the same area. Twenty-four-year-old John was employed by Francis Henry, a dredge owner, while the suspect, a 23-year-old gold miner from Karawabe Village, Pomeroon River, Region Two was employed on another dredge.

Investigations revealed that at about 17:30hrs on Saturday, John left his camp and went to another camp nearby that sells alcohol. While there he imbibed with some friends, including the suspect.

The police said while imbibing, an argument ensued between John and the suspect, resulting in John leaving for his camp. Reports are that the 23-year-old suspect then followed John into the camp where he works.

There, it is alleged, that the suspect pulled a knife from his pants waist and reportedly stabbed John to his chest where he collapsed on the ground and shortly afterwards became motionless.

Police said that on arrival at the scene, they examined the body, and a single stab wound was seen to the centre of the chest.

Checks were made for the suspect, who was arrested at another camp some distance away. At the scene, the knife used in the act was found on a bench in the camp.

John’s body was taken to Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead. As investigation into the fatal stabbing continues, the suspect remains in custody at the Bartica Police Station.