Miner nabbed with unlicensed firearm at Baramita

Latest update May 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 16, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-nine-year-old Kelton Royden McLennon, a miner of Arakaka Compound, North West District (NWD), was arrested by the police on Monday allegedly with a .32 Taurus Pistol with an empty magazine.
The police reported that around 10:21 hours, ranks from the Baramita Police Station acted on information received and went to a shop located at Return Village, Baramita, NWD, where they saw McLennon. The ranks searched him and found the weapon on him. As a result, the ranks conducted checks and confirmed that the suspect was not the holder of a Firearm License. McLennon was placed into custody and is slated to be charged shortly.
Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!
May 16, 2023Kaieteur News – In a night which was filled with twists and turns, ups and downs, cheers and disappointments as the curtains came down at Strikers Sports Club’s Tribute to Mothers Dominoes...
May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023
Kaieteur News – He did it! Ray Daggers has completed a marathon walk from Moleson Creek to Charity, a distance of 180... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – John Kerry, former U.S. Secretary of State and current U.S. Special Envoy on... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]