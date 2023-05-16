Latest update May 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Miner nabbed with unlicensed firearm at Baramita

May 16, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-nine-year-old Kelton Royden McLennon, a miner of Arakaka Compound, North West District (NWD), was arrested by the police on Monday allegedly with a .32 Taurus Pistol with an empty magazine.

Arrested, Kelton Royden McLennon

The firearm recovered by the Police

The police reported that around 10:21 hours, ranks from the Baramita Police Station acted on information received and went to a shop located at Return Village, Baramita, NWD, where they saw McLennon. The ranks searched him and found the weapon on him. As a result, the ranks conducted checks and confirmed that the suspect was not the holder of a Firearm License. McLennon was placed into custody and is slated to be charged shortly.

 

 

