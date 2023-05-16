Chief Magistrate Colonel Ann McLennan retires

Kaieteur News – After a combined 37 years of service, Chief Magistrate and Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Colonel, Ann McLennan officially retired on Monday. McLennan had enlisted to join the army in September 1985 and successfully graduated from the Standard Officers Course # 17 in 1986 making her a graduate of the Standard Officers’ Course 17.

In a press release the GDF said Colonel McLennan was fortunate to have been afforded the privilege at a time when few Officers were pursuing academics, to read for a law degree both at the University of Guyana (UG) and the Caribbean.

She attained a Bachelor of Laws Degree with honors from the University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus, in 1994, a Legal Education Certificate (LEC) from the Sir Hugh Wooding Law School, Trinidad in 1996 and a Post Graduate Certificate in Diplomacy from the University of Guyana.

Thereafter she was admitted to the Bar in Guyana in 1996. She returned to the Force and held several appointments including Trainee Welfare Officer, Admin Officer Ground Forces Group, Personal Assistant to the Force Commander, Commanding Officer, Medical Corps and Legal Services Department, Staff Officer 2 within the G1 Branch and Staff Officer to the Chief-of-Staff.

In 2007, enthusiastic to expand her legal career and to give further service to country, permission was granted for her to be seconded to the Judiciary to sit as a Magistrate in the Georgetown Magisterial District. She was later appointed Chief Magistrate in 2015. The GDF reported that at a recent cocktail reception held in her honour, Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan congratulated Colonel McLennan for her strong and dedicated service to country.

Colonel McLennan recollected her years as an Officer, still delighted by her decision to enlist. “I thank God for bringing me through the rigors of the Standard Officer Course 17 and further, for allowing me to stand here today 37 years and 9 months later a satisfied Officer, fulfilled and happy that the military career choice that I made back then in 1985, as a teenager was an excellent choice, and if I had to do it all again, I cannot think of anything that I will change to trade for it,” she said as she addressed Officers, Soldiers, relatives and friends attending the event.

Of her military career, she said, “This profession is both noble and unique as it stands alongside the legal profession as being noble but, the uniqueness is beyond any other and this is because the military profession is one upon which any other profession can be built. I on the other hand, am privileged to belong to two noble professions, each of which was demanding as the other. My success as a Judicial Officer, if I may say so, was only because I had this military foundation,” she stated.

Colonel McLennan has worked under ten of the twelve Chiefs-of-Staff since the establishment of the GDF. She has lauded the progress of women within the Force and made reference to the female paratroopers and women now serving on border locations as impressive strides as women continue to work along with their menfolk.

“Women have qualified themselves in almost every academic discipline alongside their men folk in the Force; lawyers, doctors, educators, chefs, football referees internationally at FIFA just to name a few,” she said. In this regard, she encouraged the members of the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) to continue to break glass ceilings.

She alluded to the fact that never were there two female full Colonels among the membership of the Corps; referring to herself and Colonel Lorraine Foster who currently commands the Training Corps. “To the male Officers and other ranks, keep a watchful eye for the members of the WAC for there is so much more to come,” she said.

After 37 years, Colonel Ann McLennan says she has enjoyed every moment of her career journey where endurance, patience and support from her mother and other family members were key factors. “I am grateful to the GDF and by extension each Chief of Staff under whom I served for believing in me and for their guidance and support every step of the way, firstly to my course officer Major Pickering and the course Principal Instructors, one of whom, is now the Honourable Prime Minister, Mark Phillips, who was also a Chief of Staff, for believing that I was officer quality and seeing my potential,” she stated. Colonel McLennan proceeded on pre- retirement leave early last month. According to information from the Judiciary, Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus is currently acting Chief Magistrate.