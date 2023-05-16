C-Point victorious in Salute to Mothers Dominoes Tourney

Kaieteur News – In a night which was filled with twists and turns, ups and downs, cheers and disappointments as the curtains came down at Strikers Sports Club’s Tribute to Mothers Dominoes Tourney on Thursday last at its clubhouse.

Heading into the final match of the ten-round encounter, Cody Girls and Big Girls were tied with 29 points with C-Point closely behind with 28 points, In Time had 26 points, 1966 LAW and Cevon’s Big Boss Girls both had 25 points each.

The matches of the evening were Big Girls versus In Time versus Cody Girls while Cevon’s Big Boss Girls took on C-Point and 1966 LAW.

The eventual winners were C-Point, who amassed a total of 33 points while Big Girls came in second with 32 points and In Time had 31 points. The victorious team won $150,000 donated by Cevon’s Waste Disposal Services, second place received $70,000 donated by Western Union and third place was awarded $50,000, sponsored by HJ94.1, each prize was accompanied by a trophy.

The overall MVP was Yonette Christmas, who amassed 158 games overall and was awarded one pair of gold earrings compliments of Kabie’s Jewellery Establishment, one hamper compliments of Big Boss Transportation Services and also an exclusive designer sun glasses from 4EVA Summa.

Barbara Lee also copped a designer sun glasses for her feat of being the first to administer a double love in the finals; tokens were given compliments of Western Union. Individual prizes were also awarded to June Watts of C-Point, Lavern Devine and Dawn Adams of Big Girls.

The winning team all received hampers compliments of Ryan Rambalak and Triple M Investments, while the MVP of the five remaining teams, was Alverene Jaundoo of Cody Girls with 133 games, Loraine Rodney and Roslyn Taylor both of In Time with 126 points, June Watts and Susan Collymore with 135 games apiece of C-Point, Thandika Adams of 1966 LAW with 115 pointsand Tricia Leander of Cevons’s Big Boss Girls amassing 127 points. They each received hampers compliments of Luminous Electrical, Raphael’s Trading, Team Diamond, Austin’s Imports, RJ Services, Big Boss Transportation Services, Blue Flames Sounds and Strikers Sports Club.

Managing Director of Cevon’s Waste Disposal, Morris Archer, in his closing remarks complimented the organizers for the implementation of such a gesture in having females coming together to have fun in a conducive environment, in a male dominated sport. He further promised his company’s support in future ventures and congratulated all the teams that took part.

The organizers sung high praises to the sponsors for their support in making this event a success and called on other corporate sponsors to come on board in support of women in sport, especially dominoes.

The next event which will be hosted is referred to as the flagship of all female tourneys – “Strikers Summer Special Part 6”, which is dubbed for August.

All female teams will be vying for over $700,000 in prizes and giveaways. Last year’s tourney was fiercely contested by 11 all-female teams and was won by Yarrowkabra females, who took the coveted first prize of $200,000, a winning trophy and nine medals. This year’s is set to be a thriller with more prizes and incentives up for grabs.