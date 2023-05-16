Bent St, Sparta Boss to battle for $1M at One Guyana Futsal finals on Saturday

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The One Guyana Futsal tournament has reached its final stage, with Sparta Boss and Bent Street set to face off in a highly anticipated clash at the National Park on Saturday, May 20. The winner of the match will take home $1M, courtesy of Mohamed’s Enterprise.

Both teams secured their place in the final with impressive performances in the semi-finals last Saturday.

Sparta Boss overcame a determined Back Circle side by a scoreline of 6-4, thanks to a brace from Ryan Hackett (21’, 39’) and Sheldon Shepherd (5’, 33’), as well as goals from Jermaine Junor (29’) and Curtez Kellman (31’).

Despite the best efforts of Stephan Mc Lean (26’, 29’), Simeon Moore (5’) and Ravin Naughton (13’), Back Circle were unable to match the resolute defending of the eventual finalists.

Meanwhile, Bent Street showed why they are considered favourites to win the tournament with a dominant 9-2 victory over California Square.

Job Caesar’s hat-trick (22’, 33’, 39’), coupled with a double from Adrian Aaron (21’, 22) and goals from Daniel Wilson (19), Sheldon Holder (21’), Pernell Shultz (6’) and Colin Nelson (16’) proved too much for California Square to handle.

David George and Gerry Burnett were the only players to find the net for California Square, who will now face Back Circle in the third-place playoff for a prize of $200,000.

The final promises to be an exciting affair, with both teams boasting a wealth of talent and experience.

Sparta Boss will rely on the attacking prowess of Hackett and Shepherd, while Bent Street will look to Caesar and Aaron for inspiration. The winner of the match will not only claim the coveted title of One Guyana Futsal champions but also a hefty cash prize of $1M.

Organisers dubbed that tournament has been a resounding success, showcasing the best of futsal talent in Guyana.

The second-place team will receive a prize of $500,000, while the third and fourth-place finishers will take home $200,000 and $100,000, respectively.