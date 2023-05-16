Latest update May 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

All ten in place!

May 16, 2023

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys had to check fuh mek certain. De man walk 180 miles and he do it in only 12 days. So dem boys had to check fuh mek certain that all he toes still in place. Because any normal human being wah walk such a long distance in so short a time, could end up wearing down three or four of dem toes.

Dem boys pleased to confirm that all Daggers toes are in order. De man socks did not even have a hole. De man is to walking what Forest Gump is to running, except that de man is de real think while Forest is a character from d movies.

Glenn Lall stump he toes so much times over de past 12 days, dat he had to check fuh mek certain he had toes. De same man wah like mash people corn had to check fuh mek certain nobody did mash he own. De journey done. Now is de journey fuh come back. And nobody nah in de mood fuh walk back.

Yuh know sometimes yuh does tek longer fuh drive to a place dan to drive back from de same place. Dem boys does never understand why dat is so. But is de opposite when yuh walking. If yuh does tek 5 minutes to walk from home to de rum shop, yuh does tek 30 minutes from de rum shop to home. De difference is staggering.

Talk half. Leff half

 

