$447.8M Deeds and Commercial Registries HQ in Reg Two on track for completion

Kaieteur News – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC on Monday inspected the ongoing construction of the office for the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority (DCRA) at Suddie, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

In October 2022, the DCRA signed the contact with JAICAM Constructions and Services Inc. to the tune of G$447,862,666, for the construction of a new four-storey building next door to the Supreme Court building at Suddie. The contract duration is 12 months and despite minor delays due to inclement weather and supply chain issues, the project is slated to be completed on time.

Currently, the DCRA’s work is housed at the Supreme Court Building in Suddie.

Upon completion, the four storey building will house the operations of the Deeds and Commercial Registries, and living quarters for staff. It was disclosed too that the building will be equipped with an elevator, parking facilities and a storage vaults for documents.

In January 2021, the Attorney General had announced that the Deeds and Commercial Registry in the Region Two would soon have its own building.

The Deeds and Commercial Registry was established to efficiently and expeditiously administer the laws enacted by Parliament affecting land, whether by way of transport, leases, mortgages or any other alienation thereof.

It also deals with laws relating to trademarks, patents and designs, geographical indications, copyrights, trade unions, companies, partnership, business names, powers of attorney, bills of sale contracts, and other deeds.