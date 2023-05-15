Young Guyanese politicians need to upgrade their economic management skills

Dear Editor

Kaieteur News – Young Guyanese politicians need to upgrade their economic management skills to be able to manage a US$30B plus Guyana economy.

I’m addressing young Guyanese politicians under the age of 40 years here so that in 27 years (by 2050), they will have the ability to manage an above nominal US$30B Guyana economy.

I’m assuming that the Guyanese economy will grow by at least 5% per year (on average) after 2023. The reason I’m making this assumption of 5% per year is that we started at a relatively small economy but as the economy grows it becomes more difficult to grow at current growth rate.

By upgrading their skills, they would be well placed at the helm.

Sincerely

Sean Ori