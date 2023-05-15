One Guyana Breeder’s Cup confirmed for June 11 at Bush Lot United Turf Club

Kaieteur Sports – Horse racing returns to Bush Lot United Turf Club (BLUTC), Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice, on Sunday, June 11, 2023, following a successful opening day on April 30, the organizing committee has earmarked the most opportune time.

Community businessman and founder Nasrudeen Mohamed, who heads the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Horse Racing Committee, single handedly executed the refurbishment of the facility at a cost exceeding $60 million, as a gift to the community.

The project was spearheaded by his son Nasrudeen ‘Junior’ Mohamed, who closely monitored the earthworks to ensure the all new all-weather design was executed correctly. As a travelled horse trainer and owner, he was able to accomplish maximum results with the new mix design, therefore setting a new track record on the seven-race card.

Mohamed advised the opening day’s racing was the first phase and work is in progress to transform Bush Lot race track into a modern facility that can be the envy of the Caribbean. A state-of-the-art stabling facility and grandstand are amongst the immediate plans. Other forms of sporting disciplines will be catered for on the same premises.

The much anticipated race labelled “One Guyana Breeders Cup” will capture 7 exciting races commencing from noon, whereas an after party is expected to take place after the action concludes at 18:00 hrs.

The show is expected to feature over 10 of Guyana’s top DJ’s, due to an overwhelming request for a structured DJ Clash, the JJTRC has decided to host the said event as an added attraction.

There will be well stocked bars courtesy our proud sponsor, Banks DIH, along with an array of local delicacies on sale for the duration of the event. Patrons access one of our strategically placed elevated decks for an amazing aerial view of the track. Special attention was placed on local and Suriname-bred horses with a higher purse being offered to motivate horse owners and trainers to breed locally.

When contacted, Mohamed indicted, “We have been part of horse racing in Guyana for over 21 years and is still an advocate for the uplifting of the sport. I am proud to see the response for the new track especially because it’s a community track. We have successfully completed the first phase and is now entering discussions with external stakeholders for construction of other multipurpose facility. Together we will strive to enhance and promote Horse Racing throughout Guyana.”