New Outpatient building commissioned at Port Mourant Hospital

May 15, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Saturday joined officials of Region Six to commission the newly constructed Outpatient facility at the Port Mourant Hospital.

The newly Outpatient Department which was constructed at the Port Mourant Hospital for over $40 million.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Ministry stated that the building was constructed at a cost of over $40 million. It was reported that the lower flat of the building will be used for the sole purpose of expanding outpatient services in the region, while the upper flat will serve as a regional training room.

The idea was conceptualised for the department and executed with the sole purpose to alleviate waiting time.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony at the commissioning ceremony noted that the facility forms part of the government’s aim to ensure that Guyanese receive the best possible care in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Vishalya Sharma highlighted that the department will help the hospital to better capture its data and guide regional policies, and resources.

 

 

 

