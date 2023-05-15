Nazima Raghubir re-elected as GPA President

Kaieteur News – With a landslide win Nazima Raghubir was on Sunday re-elected as the President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA) – the second oldest media advocacy group in the English-speaking Caribbean, which has always been a membership body that campaigns on behalf of journalists and media workers in the country.

Raghubir was first elected as President in 2018 and was motivated by her colleagues to run again. She had also served in various capacities in the GPA since 2002. Yesterday, she received 70 votes, while her lone challenger Neil Marks who served as president of the association from March 2015 to January 2018 got 25 votes.

In an invited comment with this publication, Raghubir said that she pursued re-election with the intent of reforming aspects of the Constitution and to continue her defence of local media. She said she does not believe in stating “unrealistic” goals but intends to continue her work in developing the media landscape in the country.

On Sunday, members of the press gathered at the Theatre Guild, Kingston, to cast their votes. The other executive members who were elected are: Rawle Toney as Vice President, Svetlana Marshall as Treasurer, Ariana Gordon as Secretary, and Denis Chabrol, Alva Solomon, Iva Wharton and Nyjel Fraser as Floor Members of the GPA.

The GPA has four tiers of membership including journalists, editors, videographers and photographers. The body also has associate members such as persons involved in other aspects of the media platform inclusive of public relations, communications, technical support and corporate memberships (media houses).

The latter is free to have representatives participate in trainings and meetings. Lastly, student membership is also catered for, to allow University of Guyana (UG) students pursuing Communication Studies to join the body. Notably, corporate, associate and student members are not empowered to vote but are free to participate in trainings and other activities and raise issues.