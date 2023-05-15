Gomes and Alphonso shine as Woodpecker Junior C/ships come to an ecstatic end

Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Club Courts (GTC) bore witness to a spellbinding conclusion on Saturday as the 31st edition of Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Championship reached its epic finale.

Amidst the electrifying atmosphere, the tournament introduced us to a dynamic cast of emerging talents who left an indelible mark on the hallowed courts.

First up, Caribbean champion, Michael Alphonso, was a force to be reckoned with as he stormed to victory in the Boys U19 final. He showcased exceptional talent and unrivaled determination, Louis DaSilva on the other hand, showed a great amount of versatility to secure second place while also triumphing in the Boys U17 final, which further cemented his status as a rising star of the sport.

In a heartfelt farewell, Kirsten Gomes bid adieu to her Junior Championships journey, copping the Girls U19 title in spectacular fashion. Her remarkable achievements were further celebrated as she received the esteemed 2023 ‘Heart of a Champion’ award, a testament to her unwavering spirit. Safirah Sumner, a true warrior on the court, battled her way to yet another U17 title, solidifying her reputation as a fierce competitor.

The ever-improving Demetri Lowe’s match with Jeremy Ten Pow in the third-place playoff was the highlight of the day. Lowe, leaving no doubt about his immense potential, staged an exciting display of grit and tenacity to defeat Ten Pow in the very last of five games after being in 10-10 deadlock, Lowe emerged victorious at the knack of time to secure the third-place place spot.

After that, the stage was set for newcomers to make their mark; Kaylee Lowe, playing in her first Junior National event dazzled spectators with a sensational performance, clinching the Girls U13 championship and announcing her arrival with authority, while, Malia Maikoo and Richard Rodrigues showcased their prodigious talents, seizing victory in the Girls and Boys U15 categories, respectively.

The action-packed day witnessed a series of enthralling matches. Zoin Hickerson demonstrated his prowess on the court, overpowering Jacob McDonald in a well-deserved 3-0 victory. In a monumental moment, Kaylee Lowe emerged as the victor in a hard-fought battle against Tiana Gomes, who made valiant efforts to challenge Lowe’s dominance. With a tense 10-10 score line, both players fought tooth and nail in the second game, but it was Lowe’s strategic serves that propelled her to a 2-0 lead.

With unwavering confidence, Lowe continued her dominance in the third game, restricting Gomes to an 11-5 defeat, thus securing her maiden national title in style. In the Boys U15 third-place playoff, Brenno Da Silva fought valiantly against the formidable Richard Rodrigues. In a display of breathtaking skill, Rodrigues emerged victorious with an 11-7, 11-8, 12-10 triumph, leaving the audience in awe of his remarkable abilities.

Safirah Sumner’s path to glory collided with Rylee Rodrigues in the U17 final. As the match ignited, Sumner swiftly claimed an early lead. Game two became a fierce battle, with both players pouring their hearts into each shot. With sheer determination, Sumner emerged triumphant, fueling her drive to secure the U17 title by claiming the decisive third game.

In the Boys U17 playoff clash between Shiloh Asregado and Josh Verwey, the former stamped his authority by winning the first two games with scores of 11-9 and 11-3. Despite Verwey’s solid efforts, Asregado’s robust performance propelled him to a commanding 3-0 victory, leaving spectators awestruck by his dominant display.

The riveting encounter between Jeremy Ten Pow and Demetri Lowe gripped the crowd’s attention, though it was a playoff match, it unearthed a championship response; the clash of the Titans.

However, Ten Pow raced to a commanding two-game lead, but Lowe with unwavering determination staged a remarkable comeback in the third, eventually winning then moved on to deservingly secure the fourth. The final game was richly supported by the vocal parents sitting court-side, both players were hyped heading into the fifth but Lowe took control of the match half-way in to deliver a spectacular 3-2 win.