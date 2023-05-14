Reliance Hustlers Sports Club top honours

Kaieteur Sports – Reliance Hustlers Sports Club defeated Invaders Masters by nine wickets to win the one-day four-team hardball knockout competition last Sunday at the Reliance Sports ground, Essequibo Coast, Region 2.

In the process, they claimed $100, 000 and a trophy as the first prizes, compliments of Guyana Breweries Inc. under the 592 brand.

Chasing a decent 80 for victory from the allotted 10-overs, Reliance Hustlers made light work by surpassing the target in the 8th over.

Former Guyana youth player and opener Nathan Persaud led the way with a brilliant, unbeaten 57 laced with eight fours.

For Invaders Masters, who won the toss and opted to take first knock, Roy Gonsalves hit a top-score of 26 not out.

Another ex-Guyana youth player Rovindra Parasram snatched two wickets for 20 runs from his maximum two medium-pace overs.

In the first two rounds, Hustlers got the better of Affiance while Invaders Masters beat Charity Sports Club to advance.

In a specially-arranged 10-overs exhibition match that preceded the four-team action, Sparwin prevailed by three runs over Reliance Sports Club.

At the presentation ceremony just after the championship fixture, the runners-up team also carted off a trophy with $50,000.

Persaud was named player-of-the-match and he collected a trophy and chosen as the best batsman as well. Rovindra Parasram, of Reliance Hustlers, took home the best bowler trophy.

The event was again organised by the Reliance Hustlers Sports club. Recently they held a similar tournament with same teams in which Affiance emerged victorious.

Captain of the winning side Trevis Simon thanked all the teams for their participation and congratulated his side along with the outstanding, individual performers.

Simon reserved special thanks to the Guyana Breweries Inc. for coming on board. He outlined that their contribution was definitely helpful for the continued development of the game.

Distribution Manager Khemela Gherow was on hand to witness the action and also handed over the prizes. She stated her company was delighted to support the event in sponsoring all the prizes.

“Simon it was great working with you and your committee; looking forward to much more future collaborations towards the development of cricket within our communities,” Gherow mentioned.