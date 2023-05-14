Ray Daggers completes day 10 of walk against “barefaced” Exxon Contract at parika, EBE

…starts final leg today from Supenaam to Charity

Kaieteur News – Ray Daggers will today begin the final leg of his cross country walk against the “barefaced and lopsided” ExxonMobil Contract today at Supenaam, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Speaking with Kaieteur News after arriving at Parika on day ten of his walk from Region Six to Region Two, Daggers said that he has a message for the residents of Essequibo as he prepares to enter the Cinderella County.

“We are saying all the time that the government has been performing hostile acts against us by teaming up with the oil companies. We want to make them (residents of Essequibo) aware that we have a common enemy. We are fighting against a common”, Daggers said while adding that all Guyanese must put aside their differences and unite in the fight for the renegotiation of the Stabroek Block Contract with American Oil Giant ExxonMobil.

Daggers started day 10 of his walk for a change of the contract around 09:00 hrs on Saturday at Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara (WCD) and ended at Parika around 14:30 hrs after covering a distance of 14.6 miles.

Along the journey, members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) instructed the 65-year-old Daggers to desist from using speakers. The speakers were being used by Daggers and Kaieteur News’ Publisher Glenn Lall to inform citizens about the purpose of the walk and to educate persons about the oil sector and how the country has been short changed as well as to play music.

Daggers and Lall stopped playing music but continued to inform persons about the need for the renegotiation of the ExxonMobil Contract. Notwithstanding, the law enforcement officers remained on the journey with Daggers and team; they helped to direct traffic.

Daggers began his walk last Thursday at Moleson Creek, East Berbice-Corentyne Region Six. So far he has walked over 162 miles on his journey to Charity, Essequibo Coast.

Born in Mahaicony, Daggers lived for quite some time overseas but paid attention to key occurrences in Guyana. The 65-year-old man said he was inspired to undertake the walk against the Exxon contract by the unrelenting efforts by Lall, who has been fighting for a change to the Exxon contract.

“Mr. Lall has been putting forth the facts and he has done so without any help from government agencies, but with the help of his staff, and he has been providing a great service to this nation,” Daggers had said before setting out on his walk.