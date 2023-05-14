Latest update May 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

PPP/C One Guyana Linden Beach Football kick starts today

May 14, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Some ten matches will be played this afternoon (Sunday) when the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) organized Linden One Guyana $1M Beach Football tournament starts this afternoon outside the PPP/C Linden office in Mackenzie, Linden, from 16:30 hrs.

Some fifty teams have entered the tournament, which initially was set for six playing days. The winning team will receive $400,000 with the losing finalist receiving $100,000, the third place team pockets $75,000 and fourth placed team carts off with $25,000.

While there is no registration fee, players must be 17 years and over to be eligible to play in the tournament.

The remainder of play dates are May 20, 26, 27 and June 3 and 10.

 

