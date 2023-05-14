Plans in motion for inaugural Emancipation Games Guyana activities

Latest update May 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 14, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Plans have begun for the staging of the inaugural Emancipation Games in Guyana. The event which is being organized by the Emancipation Games Guyana Committee will be held during the month of August.
According to a release, plans are in its initial stages and more details will follow shortly. Organisers are looking toward the event staged as an Inter village affair, which will be held during the month of August with the 4th and 5th set aside as dates for the main activities.
A number of games are slated to be on the agenda including indoor and outdoor as well as ring games and traditional African Games such as Gam and Sal Pass, which are held both indoor and outdoor.
Popular games such as cricket, football, table tennis, volleyball and basketball among others are on the cards.
Athletics, cycling and swimming are also expected to play a major part in the Emancipation Games calendar. A number of athletics events are being planned for both track and field athletes as well as road races.
A final format on how the games will be held has not be formalized as yet, but organizers are looking at a possible inter village format, using the traditional African Villages.
Winners and other outstanding performers will be handsomely rewarded. The organizers are asking those interested to start making preparations and sign up for the Games either individually or by their club or villages.
