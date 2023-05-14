Michelle & Lyndell: ‘Women uplifting others’

Kaieteur News – Women leaders are using their immense power to nurture and shape not just their own children but countless others who they influence daily within organizations and communities.

Same can be said for Michelle A. Nicholas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The NICO Consulting Inc. and Lyndell Danzie-Black, Managing Director of Cerulean Inc., who are real and true nurturers that have successfully created a space for women to be recognised and appreciated.

In 2019 they collaborated and co-created the 25 Influential Women Leaders Award (25 IWLA), and three years later they launched the Women’s Leadership Programme (WLP). The award and curated programme is seen as a nurtured space, creating sustainability, safety and empowerment opportunities for women across Guyana, and supporting and advancing women on the journey to nurture, empower, and connect with themselves and others. Both initiatives have continued to garner great success through their annual award.

During an interview with The Waterfalls, Michelle and Lyndell shared that since the launch of the award initiative, they have recognized 75 women leaders, for their outstanding contributions to their country. This year, being their fourth year, the duo is looking forward to honoring another 25 women leaders on June 10, 2023, at Pegasus Suites, marking the honoring of one-hundred women leaders across Guyana.

They explained that through their collective commitment to advancing and developing talented women leaders across practices, roles, locations, the women’s leadership program was created. That programme is now in its second year and it continues to explore critical areas that include access to networks, leadership and social equity, executive presence and more, all aimed at building new and strengthened relationships internally and externally. By design, the programme is open to all nominees and awardees, aimed at supporting women at all stages of their leadership journey, thus, creating an empire of women leaders, driving women to the top and keeping them there.

Michelle underscored, “For me, leadership is always about contribution, and work that we all do must be intentional and not only focused on advancing ourselves, but the inclusion and advancement of others.”

HOW THE PROCESS WORKS

For the awards initiative, each year, invitations are opened for persons to nominate a woman who they believe deserves the honor. They could be nominating someone, or could nominate themselves.

After the nomination form is submitted, it is reviewed for compliance and once all is satisfied the nominees are alerted of the submission and are asked to complete their nominee response. This second step is vital as it gives the nominee an opportunity to also share their journey with the judges through their lenses. Once both steps are completed and submitted, only then it is processed and passed to the judges for review and scoring.

Notably, each year Michelle and Lyndell select five Guyanese judges, as well as individual international leaders who share the same commitment to the advancement of women.

The women shared that they are truly happy that they are not a part of the judging panel, “because it is a hard job.” They added that this way, they are as excited like everyone else to learn who the selected 25 women are.

HOW IT STARTED

Nicholas shared that growing up she has seen women (and men) who were committed to fairness, equity, and inclusiveness. “Some of those folks I still look up to today, because I have learned so much from them. In paying it forward, I do the same for individuals like me, women, men, girls and boys, who need someone to open a door or two – I am always excited to pay it forward.”

She continued: “Hence, it was fate when Lyndell Danzie-Black, Managing Director, Cerulean Inc. and I met, back in 2006 I believe, as we realised that we both shared the same passion of paying it forward and the advancement of women and girls. Being intentional, we spent months brainstorming ideas, and the 25 Influential Women Leaders Award (25ILWA) was born. An award, first of its kind in Guyana, aimed at championing women for their talents, achievements, values and contributions in the public, private and non-profit sectors.”

MOTHER’S DAY MESSAGE

Ms. Nicholas and Ms. Danzie-Black are not only mothers, but women leaders, mentors and sponsors who can care for and nurture others. These women champions are on a quest to encourage women to lead and with every opportunity they embrace their true vision of creating ‘An Empire of Women Leaders’.

During the celebration of Mother’s Day, Danzie-Black and Nicolas reminded that it is a fact that women are known to nurture as a natural tendency and phenomenon of being mothers to their offsprings and to others.

In observance of mother’s day, Danzie-Black said, “In extending Happy Mother’s Day, I want to speak to the abusers of women and ask them to stop and respect the place of women, mothers in our history and in modern day. We are the backbone of society, we are the carers, the home makers, teachers, doctors, nurses, workers. We nurture today and tomorrow’s leaders. We need care, attention, respect and support. Let us all commit to raising our women up and seeing our own mothers in each woman.”

For her part Nicholas said, “Because mothers have immense power to nurture and shape not just their own children but countless others who daily they cross paths with, I say thank you. To be a mother is a beautiful grace-filled experience. Thank you to all mothers across the 25 influential women leaders award community, be it an awardee, nominee, nominator, judge or supporter. Thank you for loving and nurturing beyond your offsprings and across paths. Thank you for being the nurturers that you are, that we are. Happy mother’s day to all mothers, we are indeed the key to life.”

ABOUT THE FOUNDERS

As mothers of a 17-year-old son, and 22-year-old daughter respectively, Ms. Nicholas and Ms. Danzie-Black strive to support and nurture those within their immediate environment, those within reach especially women in the workforce.

Danzie-Black is a multi-award winner and recently received the Women4Africa 2022 International Recognition “Change Maker” Award in the United Kingdom, among many other achievements. She is an international mentor for the Cherie Blair Foundation, United Kingdom and the Women in Leadership, Canada and was a mentor with the Queen’s Young Leaders Programme for youth leaders from Guyana, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica and continues to mentor women entrepreneurs.

Her inspirational leadership, vision and commitment to excellence have undoubtedly positioned her to be a thought leader for the delivery of competencies supportive of organizational change and transformation. She holds an MSc in Maritime Transport and BA (Hons) in Tourism Management and is a farmer, who loves the outdoors, youth development and the environment.

Michelle describes herself as always focused on working to positively impact people, culture and community in everything she’s a part of.

“As the child of a bauxite industry laborer and a community activist, I understand the importance of service and facilitating so that the journey of finding our purpose becomes easier,” she said.

She explained that her work internationally and in Guyana, speaks to her commitment towards advancing the wellbeing of all. She uses her history in and understanding of the public, nonprofit, and private sectors to secure resources that benefit those most in need.

Over the years, Michelle has had the opportunity to serve in various leadership roles, leading corporations and institutions with the view of curating and leveraging foundations, diversity, inclusion, and cross-cultural competency as well as engaging external agencies on various issues including community development.

She said though she has been recognized across sectors for the work she loves doing, and have received numerous honors for, “I am truly just happy to be positively impacting people, culture and community and seeing this advance daily.”

For more information about the 25 Influential Women Leaders Award, email [email protected] or visit to join the conversation on Facebook @25Influentialwomenleadersaward.

Pics saved as: G1, 2 & 3 (no caption)