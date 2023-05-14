Daggers digging deep!

Kaieteur News – His legs gat to be hurting. His muscles gat to tying up. But de man is like an Olympic champion. He is not quitting. He going all de way to the finish line where it is hoped he will be given a hero’s welcome by the people of Charity.

Whether or not you support what Ray Daggers is walking for, you have to admire and applaud this man’s courage, strength and stamina. This is no easy feat that this man is undertaking. It is a strenuous walk and he is doing this without taking a day-off.

Ray Daggers, is no young man. De man is 65 years old and yet he keeping going and going. Some people at dat age can hardly walk. Much less fuh walk from Moelson Creek to Charity

De man is like an Eveready battery. He just keeps going and going. And people are so inspired by what he is doing that they are joining him along de way. Others are giving moral and material support. People want to show their support and admiration and they are doing so in more than one way, including giving water, food and money or hailing him out or tooting their horns.

From de time de walk start, Uncle Glenn deh with de man. But he did not always walk the full time as he is doing now. He too deserves applause for supporting Daggers.

But deh gat another man who matching stride fuh stride with Daggers. He deh by Daggers side from de start. Dem boys nah know he name and dem boys nah like give people false name but Tall Man, you too are a hero in dem boys book.

