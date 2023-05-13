WeSolveCX gets new Chief Customer Experience Officer    

Latest update May 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 13, 2023 News
Kaieteur News- Newly established Customer Experience (CX) Company, WeSolveCX on Friday announced that Global Technology Leader and Vice President of Information Technology at ATLANTIC Tele-Network (ATN) International, Nitin Chopra, will be the new Chief Customer Experience Officer (CXO) of WeSolveCX.
ATN International is the parent company of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) as well as WeSolveCX.
In a release, GTT stated that the appointment of the technology leader is in support of Guyana’s rapid development and the many companies within the economy that will require best-in-class customer experience outsourcing.
President of ATN Operations and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTT, Damian Blackburn, said Chopra’s promotion to lead the team will bring innovative solutions with a customer first approach.
“Nitin has been with ATN for over 4 years as the Vice President – Information Technology, and has led a team that provided innovative technology solutions for our customers and employees in all the markets we operate in. He will bring his customer- first vision and mindset to this new role leading WeSolveCX to deliver its vision, mission and client led requirements. I am looking forward to seeing him utilize his technology background to introduce even more new and exciting customer experience solutions into the WeSolveCX solution suite as we evolve in this very important part of our business”, Blackburn expressed.
According to the release, Nitin in his former role with ATN International was responsible for Technology Strategy and Solution Delivery for all digital systems globally. He led a multi-year Technology and Security Transformation initiative greatly improving customer and employee experience in all ATN markets.
Prior to ATN, he served as Senior Director of Infrastructure Engineering and Operations at Warner Bros. Discovery (formerly Time Warner/WBD) and held several Technology leadership positions in (US) Public corporations in the Manufacturing, Energy and Banking sectors.
The WeSolveCX Company, which is currently focused on Customer Service and Sales, offers inbound and outbound services, IVR Management, Chat and Back Office support and Analytics through its BPO operations.
In his new role, Nitin will provide international expertise and perspectives to the predominatly Guyanese team at WeSolveCX as the company continues to expand its operations.
Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!
May 13, 2023Kaieteur Sports – At the most recent Council Meeting of the Guyana Olympic Association, it was unanimously agreed that after re-submission of complete documents for full membership and...
May 13, 2023
May 13, 2023
May 13, 2023
May 13, 2023
May 13, 2023
Kaieteur News- The forthcoming election of the executive of the Guyana Press Association is being held under a cloud of suspicion.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Media freedom in the Americas, from Canada in the North to Argentina in the South,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]