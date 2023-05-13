WeSolveCX gets new Chief Customer Experience Officer

Kaieteur News- Newly established Customer Experience (CX) Company, WeSolveCX on Friday announced that Global Technology Leader and Vice President of Information Technology at ATLANTIC Tele-Network (ATN) International, Nitin Chopra, will be the new Chief Customer Experience Officer (CXO) of WeSolveCX.

ATN International is the parent company of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) as well as WeSolveCX.

In a release, GTT stated that the appointment of the technology leader is in support of Guyana’s rapid development and the many companies within the economy that will require best-in-class customer experience outsourcing.

President of ATN Operations and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTT, Damian Blackburn, said Chopra’s promotion to lead the team will bring innovative solutions with a customer first approach.

“Nitin has been with ATN for over 4 years as the Vice President – Information Technology, and has led a team that provided innovative technology solutions for our customers and employees in all the markets we operate in. He will bring his customer- first vision and mindset to this new role leading WeSolveCX to deliver its vision, mission and client led requirements. I am looking forward to seeing him utilize his technology background to introduce even more new and exciting customer experience solutions into the WeSolveCX solution suite as we evolve in this very important part of our business”, Blackburn expressed.

According to the release, Nitin in his former role with ATN International was responsible for Technology Strategy and Solution Delivery for all digital systems globally. He led a multi-year Technology and Security Transformation initiative greatly improving customer and employee experience in all ATN markets.

Prior to ATN, he served as Senior Director of Infrastructure Engineering and Operations at Warner Bros. Discovery (formerly Time Warner/WBD) and held several Technology leadership positions in (US) Public corporations in the Manufacturing, Energy and Banking sectors.

The WeSolveCX Company, which is currently focused on Customer Service and Sales, offers inbound and outbound services, IVR Management, Chat and Back Office support and Analytics through its BPO operations.

In his new role, Nitin will provide international expertise and perspectives to the predominatly Guyanese team at WeSolveCX as the company continues to expand its operations.