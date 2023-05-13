Latest update May 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Vendors occupying illegal structures along Providence Access Road removed

May 13, 2023 News

One of the vending stalls being removed from the Providence Access Road, EBD (DPI)

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Public Works on Friday removed vendors who occupied areas of the Providence Access Road (Red Road/Massy Road) and the East Bank Public Road at Providence.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the Ministry thanked the vendors who willingly complied and adhered to notices to vacate illegal structures along Providence Access Road.

“The Ministry wishes to make clear that meetings were held with those vendors, and notices were issued prior to the final notice being issued on Thursday. Notices were issued to all vendors at that location in November 2022, with a six (6) weeks grace period to vacate,” the statement said.

Further, the Ministry said that final notices were also served to vendors on the Road Reserve at Mocha Access Road, Herstelling/Farm Housing Scheme Access Road, Diamond Public Road, Sheriff Street, Mandela Avenue and Grove through to Timehri along the East Bank Demerara public road.

“The Ministry wishes to commend those right-thinking vendors for their positive response, and advise all vendors and persons with other encumbrances along sections of the country’s public roads to remove those as well,” the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, hire car operators are also being urged to operate in a responsible manner. (Department of Public Information)

 

 

