Ruling set for June 9

Legality of NRF Bill case…

Kaieteur News- The ruling for the case challenging the legality of the passage of the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Bill has been re-fixed to June 19, 2023 before High Court Judge, Justice Navindra Singh.

The challenge to the legality of the Bill was initiated by A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Opposition Chief Whip, Christopher Jones, and Trade Unionist, Norris Witter. The duo contends that NRF Bill was not legally passed in the National Assembly on December 29, 2021.

In December 2022, the court heard the testimony of the final witness bringing the trial to an end. Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall, S.C, the Lead Counsel representing the Government of Guyana in the matter, told Reporters that he is confident that justice will prevail and that the rule of law will win another battle. He added, “This case should not have been filed in the first place…”

Kaieteur News had reported that among other things, Jones and Witter claimed that due to the absence of the ‘Parliamentary Mace’ – the most significant symbol in the National Assembly, and some members not seated, the Legislation cannot be regarded as being lawfully passed.

The NRF Bill which has since become law is meant to ensure that there is security, transparency and accountability surrounding revenues the country gains from oil and gas. It also outlines a structure of how the monies from oil and gas will be used and provide for continuous public disclosures, audits and parliamentary approvals.