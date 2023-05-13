Ray Daggers ends day nine of walk against “barefaced” Exxon Contract at Windsor Forest, WCD

…Continues today at 09:00 hrs as he heads to Parika

Kaieteur News- Despite threats posed by scattered showers on day nine of Ray Daggers’ walk against ExxonMobil’s “barefaced and lopsided” contract, he managed to complete 16 miles from Sheriff Street, Georgetown to Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Daggers started Friday’s journey at around 09:00h from Sheriff Street and proceeded along Home Stretch Avenue. He had intended to walk along Croal Street, Georgetown to the Stabroek Market before heading to the East Bank Demerara (EBD). However, he was advised by Assistant Police Commissioner Simon McBean that for him to lead a procession on Croal Street into the heart of the city, he needed a permit.

Unfortunately, Daggers did not have a permit so he was forced to use another route towards the East Bank Demerara. He walked from Square of the Revolution from Home Stretch Avenue to Cemetery Road then to Mandela Avenue towards the East Bank.

Daggers, KNEWS Publisher Glenn Lall and supporters walked for a total of five and a half hours before completing Friday’s journey at around 14:30 hrs at Windsor Forest.

Daggers hopes to walk to Parika today. The final leg of his journey trekking across the country will be from Supenaam to Charity on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Daggers began his walk last Thursday at Moleson Creek, East Berbice – Corentyne (Region Six) and has thus far covered a distance of 143 miles. Daggers believes that the entire journey could be completed in 12 to 13 days. Born in Mahaicony, Daggers lived for quite some time overseas but paid attention to key occurrences in Guyana. The 65-year-old man said he was inspired to undertake the walk against the Exxon contract by the unrelenting efforts by Lall, who has been fighting for a change to the Exxon contract.

“Mr. Lall has been putting forth the facts and he has done so without any help from government agencies, but with the help of his staff, and he has been providing a great service to this nation,” Daggers had said before setting out on his walk.