Prison Officers complete ‘Mock Prison Riot’ training in the US

Kaieteur News- Five Guyana Prison Service (GPS) officers who have completed a one-week ‘Mock Prison Riot’ training in the United States are now better equipped to deal with prison unrest or other emergencies.

The US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs funded the training.

It forms part of the US government’s efforts to enhance citizen security through the professionalisation of Guyanese law enforcement and criminal justice systems.

The trained ranks are Cadet Officers, David Wilson and Kevin David, Prison Trade Instructor, Christopher Elias, Prison Officer Elroy Fordice, and Woman Prison Officer Candacy Lynch.

Cadet Officer Wilson said the training taught him and his colleagues about the newest non-lethal technologies, tactics, and best practices within prison settings.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has been making major strides within the last two years to enhance the capabilities of prison officers.

This year’s budget allocated some $100 million for training of 1,500 inmates which will support their rehabilitation and social transformation in preparation for their exit from the prison system.

Additionally, some 400 prison personnel are scheduled to be trained in prison management, to increase the number of certified and proficient officers of the GPS.

In order to expand and boost its human resource capacity, the service welcomed 27 recruits to its team in March. The recruits have since been required to undergo a 12-week basic training at the prison service training centre at Timehri.

Meanwhile, a sum of $2.148 billion was also allocated for the construction works at the Mazaruni, Lusignan, and New Amsterdam prisons.

Those facilities will be built in a modern fashion. (DPI)