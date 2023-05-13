Over 1000 Police Ranks graduate from ‘COPSQUAD’ programne

Kaieteur News- Approximately 1000 members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) graduated on Friday from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNDP) Gender- Based Violence training programme called ‘COPSQUAD’.

Police stationed across the country benefitted from the training programme which focused on how to address cases of gender-based and domestic violence.

At the graduation ceremony held at the National Cultural Centre, Commissioner of Police (AG) Clifton Hicken said that the programme will be used as a platform to build capacity and develop human resources at the GPF.

The Top Cop noted that since domestic violence is a topical issue, this training is essential for ranks. The trained ranks will be decentralised to all police stations and outposts across the country. Commissioner Hicken shared that this is important for an organisation that is in the process of transforming and transitioning from a Police Force to a Police Service.

Acknowledging the current domestic violence situation in Guyana, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn noted that this results from some men being unable to control their emotions. This, he said, “can lead to abuse” and further stated “that women and girls are the most affected.” As a result, the Minister lauded the Ministry of Home Affairs’ partnership with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Meanwhile, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud, in her remarks, acknowledged the challenges many women face today as a result of domestic violence. “I firmly believe that we can bring the kind of control to the situation that is so much in escalation,” the Minister said.

Minister Persaud said that at “the core of every country, the custodians are security and peace, and those are the members of the Police Force”.

Minister Persaud noted that the training programme was carefully designed to address all of the missing elements that would have made the police face the brunt of public outcry.

The training should enable ranks to properly attend to persons making reports of domestic violence. The environment in the police stations will also be more conducive to reporting, she stated.

The Minister concluded that the goal is to train 2000 police officers and ranks in gender-based and domestic violence; an aim close to be achieved.