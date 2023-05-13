Latest update May 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

‘One Guyana’ park commissioned in New Amsterdam

May 13, 2023 News

Kaieteur News- President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday commissioned a ‘One Guyana’ park in New Amsterdam. At the commissioning ceremony, the Head of State said the park is a family-oriented space that is conducive to community building.

He said recreational facilities such as the park are meant to provide safe spaces with elements of nature that can help persons to feel more at ease during their time of relaxation, and as such, reiterated the importance of cherishing the space.

“That is why you see we have seating for community; we want to build the community spirit. As you come out as people in the community, as you sit together and talk to each other, you’ll be counselling each other indirectly. You’ll be sharing challenges, experiences. You’ll be able to know your neighbours, and that is what we want to occur out of it,” the President noted.

President Ali also expressed his hope for the facility to become one that is conducive for women and children, and urged residents to support those with musical talents as they play for their communities.

 

 

