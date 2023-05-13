Latest update May 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Man found dead, tied up under Takutu Bridge, suspected to be North Rupununi teen

May 13, 2023 News

Kaieteur News- The body of the male found tied up under the Takutu River Bridge, Region Nine on Wednesday, is suspected to be that of 17-year-old Geraldson Joseph of Quatata Village, North Rupununi, Region Nine.

Information reaching this publication revealed the body was identified by the teen’s sister, Loriana Joseph. Loriana reportedly told the police in Region Nine that she saw an image of the body on Facebook and said it was her younger brother.

According to the young woman, Joseph is originally from Quatata Village, but was living in the Bon Fin, Brazil prior to his death.

She recalled that she last saw her brother alive during Rodeo activities last month. When questioned by investigators, she said that she is not aware of her brother having any issues with anyone.

Kaieteur News had reported that the body was found tied up under the bridge which links Guyana and Brazil on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police reports, the body was found in a sitting position bracing the concrete bridge wall. The deceased was clad in a black long-sleeved shirt and black underwear. His hands and feet were tied with a multi-coloured rope, and the neck was also tied with a cloth suspected to be the victim’s pants.

The police said upon examination of the body, marks of violence were seen on the right knee and neck. The body was removed and taken to Lethem Regional Hospital, where a doctor officially pronounced it dead.

The body, the police said is at the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem. An investigation has since been launched.

 

 

