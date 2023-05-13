Labourer remanded for ‘Sir Mars’ murder

Kaieteur News- The 24-year-old man who was arrested for the murder of Kirwyn Mars popularly known as ‘Sir Mars’ was on Friday charged and remanded to prison for the offence.

The defendant, Brian Richards, a labourer of John Fernandes Squatting Area, Georgetown, made his first court appearance at the Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce where the capital charge of murder was read to him.

Richards was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on May 7, at 1654 Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), he murdered 51-year-old Mars of Lot 211 New Settlers Street, Mocha, EBD.

Magistrate Scarce after reading the charge, remanded the 24-year-old man to prison and the matter was adjourned to June 23, 2023.

It was reported that Mars met his demise sometime around 22:30hrs in front an apartment building at Plantation Providence. The suspect, who the police captured on video footage with Mars that day, was arrested on Tuesday at his workplace.

In his confession to investigators, Richards said on Sunday afternoon, he and Mars went to a bar in the city after Mars had invited him out. The suspect recalled that after consuming about a case and a half of beers at the bar together, they left and went to an ATM machine at South Ruimveldt since Mars was the one who wanted to make a withdrawal.

After realising the machine was down, the suspect further detailed to the police that they left and had planned to go to another machine located in the Diamond area. The suspect said that they had used the new Eccles highway and while enroute to the location, he and Mars got into a misunderstanding.

The suspect, Kaieteur News was informed, admitted to investigators that during their argument, he picked up a bottle and hit Mars. ‘Sir Mars’, the suspect claimed, had picked up a knife from the vehicle in retaliation. He further confessed that before Mars could attack him, he overpowered him and took away the knife and stabbed Mars several times about his body.

After being injured, the suspect related that ‘Sir Mars’ ran out the vehicle leaving him inside. The suspect further claimed that his cell phone had dropped between the seats and in the process of retrieving his phone, the vehicle ended up reversing and crushed Mars.

This publication had reported that on Sunday night, Mars was found pinned under his grey Mitsubishi RVR vehicle with his face braced against the fence of an apartment building. A post mortem examination (PME) conducted on his remains on Wednesday revealed that he suffered eight stab wounds about his body and his chest was crushed.

Up until his death, ‘Sir Mars’ was a popularly known entertainer and the Deputy Head Teacher of the New Central High School.

Expressing sympathy to the family and friends of Mars, the Ministry of Education said he made significant contributions to the Education Sector and the Arts. “He will be greatly missed,” the Ministry had expressed.