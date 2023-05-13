Knight hundred headlines third round

Latest update May 13th, 2023 12:13 AM
May 13, 2023 Sports
– Guyana pull off nail-biter by 1 run
Kaieteur Sports – Kyshona Knight cracked a huge for Barbados while Guyana pulled off a daring heist as round 3 of the Women’s Super50 continued on Friday.
Barbados beat Jamaica by 205 runs
A masterful hundred from Kyshona Knight helped Barbados to a massive win over the Jamaican women.
Knight blasted 144 from 119 balls (19×4, 1×6) as Barbados posted a daunting 318-8 in 50-Overs. Hayley Matthews (31) and Trishan Holder (36), lent the centurion support.
Neisha-Ann Waisome (3-65) and Nicole Campbell (2-39) were the lone wicket-takers for Jamaica, who made 113-9 in reply. Natasha McLean (27), Chedean Nation (32) and Jody-Ann Brown (21) were unable to withstand spinner Bajan spinner, Kelia Elliot (4-19) and company.
Guyana defeat Leewards by 1 run
After losing a few matches, the Guyanese women pulled off a narrow heist after making 167-9 in 50 overs. West Indies women’s star Shabika Gajnabi was unfortunately run out for 49 while Kaycia Schultz (25) and Plaffianna Millington (17*), capped off the scoring.
Medium pacer Tonya Martin had 4 wickets but the Leewards were unable to reach home despite 74 from Amanda Edwards (11×4).
Guyana bowlers were exceptional led by Sheneta Grimmond (3-26) while both Millington and Gajnabi returned to claim 2 wickets each to strangle their opponents, keeping them to 166-9.
Trinidad and Tobago beat Windwards Islands by 2 wickets
In-form Afy Fletcher hit 50 to lead the Windwards to 150 all out batting first. Karishma Ramsarack captured 3-24 for Trinidad who ended on 152-8.
Opener Renice Boyce hammered 53 from 47 with 5 fours and 3 sixes and Shalini Samaroo (24), helped their side clinch a nerving win.
