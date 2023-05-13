Hon. Minister Ramson Jr., DoS Ninvalle congratulate Braithwaite and Douglas

WIFBSC 2023 Championships…

Kaieteur Sports – The Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. along with Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, have dispatched congratulatory messages to Guyana’s top marksmen who won the respective X and O-Classes at the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Individual Championships which ended on Thursday afternoon last a the Crabbs Rifle and Pistol Range, Antigua and Barbuda.

Ninvalle spoke directly with Lennox Braithwaite and Sigmund Douglas on behalf of Minister Ramson on Thursday evening, mere hours after the duo made the Land of Many Waters, proud after three challenging days of shooting.

Minister’s delight in keeping the Golden Arrowhead aloft was expressed to the duo by Ninvalle who also complimented them for riding the waves of challenge in delivering the goods.

“I would like to congratulate you on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.,and the people of Guyana on your recent feat. You have kept the flag of Guyana flying high and we would want to extend congratulations. I know that this is not the end of the competition as you will now be turning your attention to the Team Match.

We look forward to sending you another congratulatory message when you do what we know you are capable of doing by regaining the trophy. Congratulations and best wishes once for keeping the Golden Arrowhead flying high.”

Both Braithwaite and Douglas said they were very happy to hear directly from the Director of Sport Ninvalle on behalf of Minister Ramson Jr., and very swiftly too.

“We are both pleased to have heard from Mr. Ninvalle on behalf of the Minister, congratulating us on our achievement for our beloved Guyana. It was a very nice feeling which had both of us smiling and will only serve to motivate us even more for the Team Match on Saturday. Thanks again to Minister Ramson and Director Ninvalle for their continued support on behalf of the Guyana National Rifle Association and the team here in Antigua.”

Meanwhile, Douglas has stated that he is elated to have won the O-Class for Guyana and himself.

“First I want to say a big prayer to the Almighty God for giving me the opportunity to be here in Antigua. I must say that it was not easy winning this championship but with the help of my teammates who encouraged me to be the best I can be, I was able to achieve the title.

The ammunition had some issues, but I could have looked past that and concentrated on letting off good shots. In the end, it was enough to win us my category and Lennox’. I would like to thank all our sponsors including the Government of Guyana and the entire GuyanaNRA for everything in making this tour successful.”