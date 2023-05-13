Guyana represented at the 3rd International Hydrographic Organisation Conference in Monaco

Latest update May 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 13, 2023 News
DPI – Guyana was formally welcomed into the IHO family at the 3rd Assembly gathering in Monaco on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. On this occasion, the Golden Arrowhead was presented to Dr. Jonas Mathias, Secretary General of the Organisation in the presence of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco.
Guyana became the 90th member of the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO) on April 18, 2019. The IHO is headquartered in Monaco and is an intergovernmental organization that works to ensure all the world’s seas, oceans, and navigable waters are surveyed and charted. Established in 1921, it coordinates the activities of national hydrographic offices and promotes uniformity in nautical charts and documents. It issues survey best practices, provides guideline
s to maximize the use of hydrographic survey data, and develops hydrographic capabilities in member states.
Through hydrography, the IHO works with member countries to meet Sustainable Development Goal 14 which aims to sustainably manage and protect marine and coastal ecosystems from pollution as well as address the impacts of ocean acidification.
Guyana was represented at the Assembly by Captain Stephen Thomas, Director General of the Maritime Administration Department, and Ms. Thandi McAllister, Director of Legal Services.
Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!
May 13, 2023Kaieteur Sports – At the most recent Council Meeting of the Guyana Olympic Association, it was unanimously agreed that after re-submission of complete documents for full membership and...
May 13, 2023
May 13, 2023
May 13, 2023
May 13, 2023
May 13, 2023
Kaieteur News- The forthcoming election of the executive of the Guyana Press Association is being held under a cloud of suspicion.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Media freedom in the Americas, from Canada in the North to Argentina in the South,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]