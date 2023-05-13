Guyana Olympic Association supports Archery Guyana

Kaieteur Sports – At the most recent Council Meeting of the Guyana Olympic Association, it was unanimously agreed that after re-submission of complete documents for full membership and affiliation, Archery Guyana has been deemed fully affiliated to the GOA with full affiliate status.

The Executive Committee of the GOA recognised that two of Archery Guyana’s members, namely Wayne DeAbreu and Devin Permaul Persaud recently participated in the IX Copa Meringue in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic in April 2023.

The Copa Meringue is a World Ranking Event and was the second Qualifier Tournament for the Pan Am Games and was held at the Archery Facility at the Parque del Este sports complex in Santo Domingo. With the support of their National Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Ministry of Sports (MIDEREC) there in Santo Domingo, the Archers were given an extraordinary experience inside the competition field as well as a cultural opportunity.

According to Assistant Secretary of the Guyana Olympic Association, Ms. Emelia Ramdhani on Tuesday 9th May, 2023 at the National Gymnasium, it gives great pleasure for the Guyana Olympic Association to lend support to Archery Guyana’s members.

Receiving the support on behalf of Archery Guyana was Treasurer and Director Mr. Robert Singh who shared the wonderfully exciting news that Archery Guyana’s Devin Persaud-Permaul has earned a spot at Pan Am Games. He expressed sincere thanks to the GOA for the support which will go a far way towards the athletes’ participation.