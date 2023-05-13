Guyana inks US$150M MOU for housing project, Wismar Bridge construction

Kaieteur News- Guyana on Friday inked a US$150 million Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for infrastructural development works for the housing sector and construction of the Wismar Bridge, in Linden, Region 10.

Senior Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh signed the MOU on behalf of Government of Guyana (GoG), with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan A. Al-Marshad. The MOU was signed on the sidelines of the 2023 Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group’s Annual Meetings currently underway in Saudi Arabia.

During the signing Dr. Singh, thanked the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its invaluable cooperation and partnership in Guyana’s development.

Senior Minister Singh also signed another MOU on Friday. That MOU was signed with the Islamic Bank concerning the Country Engagement Framework for Guyana for green, resilient and sustainable infrastructure, as well as for supporting economic diversification and doing business.