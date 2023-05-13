GTTA to host ITTF Coach’s Certification Program and High Performance Camp

Latest update May 13th, 2023 12:12 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Table Tennis Association, in partnership with the International Table Tennis Federation, is set to host an ITTF Level One Table Tennis Coach’s Certification Training Programme, May 16 – 20.
Additionally, an ITTF High-Performance Training Camp for cadet and junior players will take place from May 20 – 25, with the event being held at the National Gymnasium.
The training programme will be conducted by Oscar Roitman, an expert in the field of table tennis coaching. With years of experience and knowledge under his belt, Roitman has conducted several clinics and held various positions such as National Coach Director of Youth Olympic Games 2018 TT Programme, Head Argentina Junior TT program, National Development Director, Argentina, ITTF Course instructor, and author of the book Breaking Method.
Roitman’s approach to teaching table tennis is unique and innovative, and he has given numerous lectures throughout Argentina that emphasize a ludic way of teaching that focuses on developing the student’s/athlete’s own way of playing or teaching.
The ITTF coach’s certification programme is internationally recognized, and aims at equipping coaches with the fundamentals, techniques, methodologies, philosophy, and skills necessary to orient student athletes to the game of table tennis at the beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.
The course is thirty (30) hours long, with an optional Para component of an additional six (6) hours, which exposes participating coaches to the methods of working with “differently able athletes.”
Coaches who complete the additional six (6) hours will be ITTF + PTT Level 1 Coaches.
The programme sessions will commence on May 16 at 9:00 am, and runs until 4 pm daily on the days outlined.
This event is part of the ITTF member association support and provides an opportunity for coaches to enhance their skills and knowledge in table tennis coaching.
We encourage all interested parties to register for this program and take advantage of this opportunity to learn from one of the best in the field of table tennis coaching.
The ITTF Level 1 Coaching Manual contains the syllabus, course material and covers and forms the basis for key aspects of certification based on completion of Club Coach Course (12 hours), ITTF Level 1 Course (24 hours), Community Leader Course (three hours) and School Teacher Course (six hours).
