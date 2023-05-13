Exiting One Guyana Futsal semi-final action anticipated tonight

– Bent St vs California Square; Back Circle vs Sparta Boss

Kaieteur Sports – The One Guyana Futsal Championship is heating up as it reaches its semi-final stage. Fans and enthusiasts of the sport are eagerly anticipating tonight’s matches at the National Gymnasium, where the four remaining teams will battle it out for a chance to win the tournament’s first-place prize of $1 million, courtesy of Mohamed’s Enterprise.

The first match of the night will see Bent Street facing California Square at 8:30 pm. Both teams have shown impressive form throughout the tournament and are expected to put up a tough fight.

Bent Street secured their spot in the semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over Stabroek Ballers, thanks to goals from Daniel Wilson and Colin Nelson.

California Square, on the other hand, dominated their quarter-finals match against North East with a hat-trick from Jerry Burnette and a goal from Morriheo Eastman.

The second match of the night, scheduled for 10:30 pm, will feature Sparta Boss and Back Circle.

Sparta Boss, one of the tournament’s favourites, secured their spot in the semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over Kitty, thanks to goals from Ryan Hackett and Jermaine Junor.

Back Circle, on the other hand, had to work hard for their 3-2 victory over Mackenzie All-Stars, with goals from Stephon McLean, Gavin Naughton, and Selwyn Williams.

The tournament has been full of exciting matches and unexpected results, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

The teams have shown impressive skills and teamwork, making it difficult to predict who will come out on top. However, one thing is for sure – the semi-finals will be intense battles that will showcase the best of Guyana’s futsal talent.

The One Guyana Futsal Championship has been a great platform for promoting the sport in Guyana and providing opportunities for local players to showcase their skills.

As the tournament reaches its final stages, the excitement and anticipation continue to grow. The semi-finals are expected to be thrilling matches that will showcase the best of Guyana’s futsal talent.