Enmore wins ECCB 2023 U-17 Championship

Latest update May 13th, 2023 12:11 AM
May 13, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Vickash Wilkinson, Romeo Deonarain scored brilliant half century while Hemraj Haripersaud’s 4-wicket haul propelled Enmore to claim a 111-run victory over Lusignan to be crowed champions of the East Coast Cricket Board Under-17 tournament.
At Lusignan, Enmore won the toss and elected to bat scoring 168 all out from 46.5 overs of their allotted 50 overs. Vickash Wilkinson top scored with a well-composed 58 and Deonarain contributed an unbeaten 50.
Nicholash Shiopersad collected 3 for 21 while M. Outar, Alex Datterdeen and N. Bani took two wickets each.
In reply, Lusignan struggled to reach their target and fell for 57 in 23 overs with Alex Datterdeen scoring 11 as the lone batter to reach double figures. Hemraj Haripersaud was the most destructive bowler grabbing 4 for 20 while Romel Persaud, Deonarain and S. Ganganram collected 2 wickets each.
Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!
May 13, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Vickash Wilkinson, Romeo Deonarain scored brilliant half century while Hemraj Haripersaud’s 4-wicket haul propelled Enmore to claim a 111-run victory over Lusignan to be...
May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023
Kaieteur News- The forthcoming election of the executive of the Guyana Press Association is being held under a cloud of suspicion.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Media freedom in the Americas, from Canada in the North to Argentina in the South,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]