Enmore wins ECCB 2023 U-17 Championship

Kaieteur Sports – Vickash Wilkinson, Romeo Deonarain scored brilliant half century while Hemraj Haripersaud’s 4-wicket haul propelled Enmore to claim a 111-run victory over Lusignan to be crowed champions of the East Coast Cricket Board Under-17 tournament.

At Lusignan, Enmore won the toss and elected to bat scoring 168 all out from 46.5 overs of their allotted 50 overs. Vickash Wilkinson top scored with a well-composed 58 and Deonarain contributed an unbeaten 50.

Nicholash Shiopersad collected 3 for 21 while M. Outar, Alex Datterdeen and N. Bani took two wickets each.

In reply, Lusignan struggled to reach their target and fell for 57 in 23 overs with Alex Datterdeen scoring 11 as the lone batter to reach double figures. Hemraj Haripersaud was the most destructive bowler grabbing 4 for 20 while Romel Persaud, Deonarain and S. Ganganram collected 2 wickets each.