Enmore, Lusignan advance to the final

May 13, 2023 Sports
ECCB Navin/ Hanso 1st Division Tournament 2023…
Kaieteur Sports – Enmore CCCC and Lusignan SC advanced to the final of the East Coast Cricket Board Navin/Hanso 1st Division Tournament 2023, scheduled tentatively for May 21, 2023, once weather permits.
Amir Khan’s all-round performance helped his side register a place in the finals.
In the first semi-final at Enmore, Better Hope SC won the toss and chose to take the first strike scoring 156 from 42.4 overs of their allotted 50 overs. M. Mangal scored 25, while N. Singh chipped in with 24. Bowling for Enmore, Satesh Jainarine grabbed 4 for 30 while Cheatram Balgobin, Y. Dayal and Amir Khan collected 2 wickets each.
In reply, Enmore reached their target in 33. 5 overs, with former West Indies Under 19 player Amir Khan hitting a well-constructed 75 while supported by V. Ramlakan, who contributed 38. R. Rohoman collected 3 for 39.
National Youth Spinner Nigel Deodat spun his side to the finals with the help of Vishun Ramjit.
In the second semi at Lusignan, LBI SC won the toss and elected to bat scoring 158 all out from 46.3 overs. Ravindra Samaroo top scored with 47 while Emran Mohamed and Romeo Deonarain contributed 41 and 29, respectively. Nigel Deodat collected 4 for 21 and Rajindra Naikbarran took 2 for 28.
In response, Lusignan SC accomplished their DLS target of 116 for 1 from 26 overs. Vishun Ramjit scored an unbeaten 31, while Robin Williams and Shazam Ali scored 28 and 22, respectively. Kemol Savory was the lone wicket-taker.
