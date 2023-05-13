Daggers walking in sun and rain

Kaieteur News- Lang ago dem had something we used to call ague, it’s when yuh shivering and gat high fever, dem used to seh yuh gat ague.

When people get infected with malaria, dem does get ague. But people used to also attribute ague to other causes: like when yuh get roasting fever and shivering after working in de sun and de rain.

Dat is why ole people used to tell yuh that if yuh been in de sun all day and de rain start, mek certain yuh nah get wet. Otherwise dem seh, yuh gan get ague. Dem boys is no doctor so dem boys nah know whether there is any scientific logic to what dem ole people used to say.

Well dem boys getting worried about a man who bin walking through de sun and de rain. Dat man is de new national hero, Ray Daggers. De man walking fuh a better oil deal fuh Guyana. And he showing super human stamina.

De man walking fuh days now without a day-off and he walking in blistering heat and during heavy downpours of rain. De man nah gat umbrella or rain coat. De man tekking de rain and de sun dem boys frighten he get ague.

Is not as if de man slowing down pon he own. He gat a fellow walking deh with he dat talking faster than he foot moving. And he slowing down Daggers.

So dem boys want to encourage Daggers fuh continue. But he should get somebody fuh hold an umbrella over he head when it raining. Dem boys nah want he ketch ague.

Talk half. Leff half.