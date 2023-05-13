Da Silva, Fung-A-Fat among Day Four winners

2023 Woodpecker Juniors’ National Squash Championships…

Kaieteur Sports – Day Four of the 2023 Woodpecker Juniors’ National Squash Championships contested on Thursday at the Georgetown Club Courts (GTC), had an exhilarating lineup of eleven matches. The day kicked off with two U13 matches, followed by four U15 matches, three U17 matches and an intense U19 match.

The day provided a thrilling display of skill and determination; Louis Da Silva played well exhibiting remarkable prowess in two separate divisions (U17 and U19), where he secured victories in all three matches.

Chad DeAbreu and Emily Fung-A-Fat also demonstrated their exceptional abilities by achieving victories in their respective U17 and U15 matches.

Notably, Brenno Da Silva, Richard Rodrigues and Blake Edwards secured significant wins in the fiercely competitive U15 category. In addition, eight-year-old Zoin Hickerson triumphed in his U13 encounter, while Justin Ten Pow continued to impress with yet another win.

With two days remaining in the championship, the competition is finely poised for a spectacular and fiercely contested finale.

During Thursday’s action, Louis Da Silva continued to dominate the U17 category, securing two convincing victories against Demetri Lowe and Shiloh Asregado, both with an identical score lines of 3 – 0.

His remarkable performance continued in the U19 match, where he faced off against Demetrius DeAbreu and emerged triumphant with a resounding score of 11-3, 11-2, and 11-3. Chad DeAbreu also displayed his skills in the U17 category by defeating Jeremy Ten Pow with a score of 3 – 1.

Over in the Boys U15 category, Blake Edwards triumphed over Nickolas Sawh with a score of 3-1, Richard Rodrigues secured a dominant 3-0 victory against Justin Goberdhan and Brenno Da Silva fought hard to salvage a 3-1 win against Avian Wade

Emily Fung-A-Fat delivered a stellar performance defeating Tiana Gomes with an impressive score of 11-7, 11-1, and 11-2 in the Girls U15. Despite Gomes’ steady showing in the first game, Fung-A-Fat demonstrated her superior skills, ultimately securing a well-deserved victory.

Meanwhile, in the U13 category, Justin Ten Pow showcased his talent by defeating Matthew Daby with a score of 3-0.

A notable highlight of the day was Hickerson’s stunning victory over Kaiden Alli in a hard-fought battle that lasted five sets.

Alli initially took the lead by winning the first game 7-11, but Hickerson displayed tremendous resilience and managed to secure victories in the second and third sets. Alli, undeterred by Hickerson’s impressive performance, matched his efforts and won the fourth game 7-11. With the match well poised at 2-2, Hickerson outplayed Alli in the fifth and final set, ultimately securing another brilliant win.

The Championship continued with its fifth day on Friday with the conclusion set for today, at the same venue from 13:00 hrs.