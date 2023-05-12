U.S. Assistant Secretary Pyatt wraps up productive visit to Guyana

Latest update May 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 12, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The United States of America’s Department of State Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt held a series of meetings with government officials and business leaders to discuss energy security in Guyana, the United States, and globally during a visit on May 10, 2023.
Assistant Secretary Pyatt discussed the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030) including the advancement of clean energy resources and resilient energy infrastructure in a timely manner, and on a sustainable and affordable basis.
A statement from the United States Embassy in Guyana said that Pyatt took the opportunity to discuss Guyana’s immense forests, plans for economic diversification, and major infrastructure upgrades such as the transformational Gas to Energy project.
“PACC 2030 establishes a framework to elevate U.S. cooperation with Caribbean countries to support climate adaptation and strengthen energy security, while building the resilience of critical infrastructure and local economies to the climate crisis. PACC 2030 will serve as the U.S. government’s primary mechanism for regional climate adaptation and resilience and energy cooperation through 2030, as we work toward meeting the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” the statement said.
During his visit to Guyana Assistant Secretary Pyatt met with Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo and Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.
