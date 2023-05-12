Suspect in Sir Mars killing to be charged with murder

Kaieteur News- After reviewing the evidence against the suspect involved in the death of Kirwyn Mars popularly known as “Sir Mars”, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, on Thursday has recommended to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) that he be charged with murder.

Kaieteur News understands that the 24-year-old suspect, Brian Richards is scheduled to appear today at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charge. This publication had reported that 51-year-old Mars of Lot 211 New Settlers Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Sunday killed in front an apartment building located at 1654 Plantation Providence, EBD at around 22:30hrs.

In his confession to investigators, the suspect said on Sunday afternoon he and Mars went to a bar in the city after Mars had invited him out. The suspect recalled that after consuming about a case and a half of beers at the bar together, they left and went to an ATM machine at South Ruimveldt since Mars was the one who wanted to make a withdrawal.

After realising the machine was down, the suspect further detailed to the police that they left and had planned to go to another machine located in the Diamond area. The suspect said that they had used the new Eccles highway and while enroute to the location, he and Mars got into a misunderstanding. The suspect, Kaieteur News was informed, admitted to investigators that during their argument, he picked up a bottle and hit Mars. Sir Mars, the suspect claimed, had picked up a knife from the vehicle in retaliation. He further confessed that before Mars could attack him, he overpowered him and took away the knife and stabbed Mars several times about his body.

After being injured, the suspect related that Sir Mars ran out the vehicle leaving him inside. The suspect further claimed that his cell phone had dropped between the seats and in the process of retrieving his phone, the vehicle ended up reversing and crushed Mars.

This publication had reported that on Sunday night, Mars was found pinned under his grey Mitsubishi RVR vehicle with his face braced against the fence of an apartment building. A post mortem examination (PME) conducted on his remains on Wednesday revealed that he suffered eight stab wounds about his body and his chest was crushed.

Up until his death, “Sir Mars” was a popularly known entertainer and the Deputy Head Teacher of the New Central High School.