Latest update May 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Suspect in Sir Mars killing to be charged with murder

May 12, 2023 News

Kaieteur News- After reviewing the evidence against the suspect involved in the death of Kirwyn Mars popularly known as “Sir Mars”, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, on Thursday has recommended to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) that he be charged with murder.

Kaieteur News understands that the 24-year-old suspect, Brian Richards is scheduled to appear today at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charge. This publication had reported that 51-year-old Mars of Lot 211 New Settlers Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Sunday killed in front an apartment building located at 1654 Plantation Providence, EBD at around 22:30hrs.

Dead, Kirwyn Mars popularly known as ‘Sir Mars’

Dead, Kirwyn Mars popularly known as ‘Sir Mars’

In his confession to investigators, the suspect said on Sunday afternoon he and Mars went to a bar in the city after Mars had invited him out. The suspect recalled that after consuming about a case and a half of beers at the bar together, they left and went to an ATM machine at South Ruimveldt since Mars was the one who wanted to make a withdrawal.

The suspect, Brian Richards who police identified was involved in the death of Sir Mars.

The suspect, Brian Richards who police identified was involved in the death of Sir Mars.

After realising the machine was down, the suspect further detailed to the police that they left and had planned to go to another machine located in the Diamond area. The suspect said that they had used the new Eccles highway and while enroute to the location, he and Mars got into a misunderstanding. The suspect, Kaieteur News was informed, admitted to investigators that during their argument, he picked up a bottle and hit Mars.  Sir Mars, the suspect claimed, had picked up a knife from the vehicle in retaliation. He further confessed that before Mars could attack him, he overpowered him and took away the knife and stabbed Mars several times about his body.

After being injured, the suspect related that Sir Mars ran out the vehicle leaving him inside. The suspect further claimed that his cell phone had dropped between the seats and in the process of retrieving his phone, the vehicle ended up reversing and crushed Mars.

This publication had reported that on Sunday night, Mars was found pinned under his grey Mitsubishi RVR vehicle with his face braced against the fence of an apartment building. A post mortem examination (PME) conducted on his remains on Wednesday revealed that he suffered eight stab wounds about his body and his chest was crushed.

Up until his death, “Sir Mars” was a popularly known entertainer and the Deputy Head Teacher of the New Central High School.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

EXXON unearthed their TREASURE TROVE in GUYANA!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GCS lends support to Hopkinson’s 5k

GCS lends support to Hopkinson’s 5k

May 12, 2023

– Event set for May 14 The Guyana Committee of Service (GCS) has once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to supporting athletes in Guyana. The GCS has generously sponsored athletes...
Read More
Justin Ten Pow, Bulkan outstanding at National JR Squash tournament

Justin Ten Pow, Bulkan outstanding at National JR...

May 12, 2023

Inclement weather delays ExxonMobil’s Petra U14 Championships

Inclement weather delays ExxonMobil’s Petra U14...

May 12, 2023

Berbice students continue to excel in golf

Berbice students continue to excel in golf

May 12, 2023

Paul, Motie, Shepherd in Windies squad for World Cup qualifiers

Paul, Motie, Shepherd in Windies squad for World...

May 12, 2023

Conquerors to battle Police on GFF Elite return opening day

Conquerors to battle Police on GFF Elite return...

May 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]