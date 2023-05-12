Pres. Ali assures better salary, housing for teachers as part of ‘comprehensive package’

Kaieteur News- President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has reassured teachers that the government is diligently working on a comprehensive package aimed at enhancing their quality of life.

The president was speaking during a visit to the Beterverwagting Secondary School, East Coast Demerara, on Thursday, where he engaged with teachers and students. “It’s not only about salary, it’s a comprehensive package that will be able to give you good housing… allows you to provide for your children to have a great future and great opportunities,” he underscored.

Last year, the government announced over $1 billion in salary increases for 8,000 members of the disciplined services, while over 5,000 healthcare workers received $1.5 billion in salary increases ranging from 36.4 per cent to 74.7 per cent. These increases were in addition to an across-the-board eight per cent raise for all public servants, retroactive to January 1, 2022.

The president also mentioned forthcoming announcements regarding specific categories of public sector employees, such as teachers. While acknowledging teachers for their hard work and dedication in shaping the nation’s children, President Ali assured them that,“We [the government] are going to work hard to ensure that your lives are better.”

Meanwhile, regarding the Beterverwagting Secondary School, the teachers raised concerns about the lack of a public address (PA) system, internet connection, computers, and furniture. President Ali has given assurance that these issues will be addressed by the end of the week. However, with regard to the school’s furniture, an assessment will be conducted to determine the specific needs and appropriate actions will be taken to address them. Due to the growing student population at the school, space will become a pressing concern. The president said the government will explore the possibility of an extension. The head of state reminded the students that the government is actively working to create opportunities for them after they leave school.

This includes scholarships through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL). Further, the administration is striving to make the University of Guyana (UG) free, as part of a commitment to make higher education more accessible for all. “All of these things are to ensure that you have a better chance and a better future, all you have to do now is to concentrate on your work,” he said. President Ali also visited the Vryheid’s Lust community, where he engaged the students and teachers of the nursery school. (DPI)