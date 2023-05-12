Nah involve de school children in election campaign

Kaieteur News – Dee Vee Pee land down in Region 1 and was greeted at de airstrip by de party faithful and also, strangely by school children. Now de Vee Pee went to campaign fuh local government elections. And school children nah gat no right being there to greet him.

This was a party trip and not a government from de look of things, and we must always separate de two. When Ministers go fuh do government business, dem can be garlanded and greeted by de school children. In fact dem school children does look forward to meeting dem leaders.

But when is party business, dem schoolchildren should not be present. Because yuh doh want involve children in partisan campaigning.

Was de same concern on de East Coast. But dis time yuh nah know whether was party or government business. De President turn up to visit some communities on de East Coast. And schoolchildren were there at one of the places. So were teachers. If dis part was a government trip, well nothing is wrong with dat. But what surprise dem boys was de red shirt dat de President had on.

Dem boys had to check de almanac fuh see whether it was May Day or Valentine Day. Or whether de President donning party colours. Or whether was mere coincidence dat he chose to wear a red shirt.

Dat is why dem boys feel we should separate party business from government business. Fuh avoid confusion

Talk half. Leff half