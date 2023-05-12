Moco Moco farmer charged with murder of fellow villager

Kaieteur News – Garvin Hamilton, a 50-year-old farmer of Moco Moco Settlement, Central Rupununi, Region Nine, who is accused of murdering a fellow villager, was on Thursday charged for the offence when he appeared at the Lethem Magistrates’ Court.

The incident reportedly occurred on April 7, 2023 at Moco Moco, and Hamilton was apprehended by the police on May 7, 2023.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Allan Wilson at the Lethem Magistrates’ Court, where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until June 21, 2023.