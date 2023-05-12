Justin Ten Pow, Bulkan outstanding at National JR Squash tournament

Kaieteur Sports – The 2023 Woodpecker Juniors’ National Squash tournament at the Georgetown Club Courts (GTC) has been a showcase of exceptional performances from young squash players.

As the tournament progresses, these budding talents continue to push the boundaries of their abilities, leaving spectators eagerly anticipating the upcoming matches.

On the third day of the competition, several standout performances were witnessed. Ethan Bulkan displayed courage and determination, building on his success from day two by securing victories in both of his U11 matches.

Justin Ten Pow maintained his dominance in the U13 category, securing victories over Kaiden Alli and Zion Hickerson.

In the U15 category, Malia Maikoo impressed with two wins, while Brenno Da Silva, Richard Rodrigues, and Avian Wade each picked up a win.

Over in the U17 category, Louis DaSilva and Shiloh Asregada continued to assert their dominance, while Michael Alphonso outclassed Demetrius DeAbreu in the U19 category.

Early in the day, Ethan Bulkan and Michael Alphonso showcased their talent in their respective U11 and U19 matches.

Bulkan demonstrated his skills by defeating Abril Alli and Rafael Brathwaite with identical 3-0 margins. Alphonso stormed through his match, securing a convincing 3-0 victory.

DeAbreu managed to counter some of Alphonso’s impressive plays, but Alphonso’s superior class ultimately propelled him to an 11-1, 11-1 and 11-4 win.

Likewise, in the U13 category, Justin Ten Pow asserted his dominance by defeating both Kaiden Alli (11-4, 11-2, 11-2) and Zion Hickerson (11-4, 11-8, 11-1).

The U15 category saw Avian Wade securing a 3-0 victory over Goberdhan, while Richard Rodrigues outplayed Nicholas Sawh with a scoreline of 11-2, 11-3, 11-5. Malia Maikoo found some momentum; with two 3-0 victories over Emily Fung-A-Fat and Kaylee Lowe.

However, Blake Edwards fell short against Brenno Da Silva in a closely contested match that ended 14-12, 4-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-9.

While in the U17 division, the match between Shiloh Asregado and Demetri Lowe provided the vocal crowd with an epic battle, with Asregado emerging victorious with an 11-4, 11-8, 11-4 scoreline.

Despite winning the contest, Asregado faced a tough challenge from the fiercely talented Lowe throughout most parts of the match. In the other U17 match, Louis DaSilva showcased his skills and determination, defeating Jeremy Ten Pow with a dominant 11-4, 11-2, 11-2 victory.

The tournament continued last evening at the same venue, with Day Four action.