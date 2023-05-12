Inclement weather delays ExxonMobil’s Petra U14 Championships

Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation has announced the rescheduling of the 2023 ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Championships due to the heavy rain that occurred yesterday.

The tournament was initially set to begin on Saturday, May 13, at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Ground, but will now commence on Saturday, May 20 at the same venue.

According to the organisers, “Due to the inclement weather and flooded fields, we are forced to cancel preliminary matches slated for today (Thursday) and the commencement of the ExxonMobil U-14 tournament slated for May 13. The tournament is now slated to commence on Saturday May 20 on the NIS Ground.”

The fourth edition of this tournament was launched just under two weeks ago, while the team briefing exercise was executed this past Tuesday.

When the event commences, 24 Boys teams and 18 Girls teams will be competing in the two divisions that have Charlestown as the male and female defending champions.

The championship trophies are at stake for the victors in the two categories, along with $300,000 towards a school project.

The second, third, and fourth place finishers will receive $150,000, $75,000, and $50,000, respectively, all for a school initiative, along with the respective trophy.

This tournament is sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) with support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) and MVP Sports.

Petra Organisation said the rescheduling of the tournament is a necessary step to ensure the safety of players and spectators alike.

The ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Championships is an important event for young footballers in Guyana, since it provides an opportunity for them to showcase their skills and compete against their peers from across the country.

The tournament also serves as a platform for identifying talented players who can potentially represent Guyana at the international level.