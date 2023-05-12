iBet Supreme restructures retail operations as part of growth strategy

Kaieteur News- iBet Supreme, a subsidiary of Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) based in Guyana, has announced the restructuring of its administrative and retail operations as part of its overall plan for expansion, the company said in a press release.

The restructuring includes the relocation of its retail operations and the company’s corporate offices. Stefan Miller, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Business Development at SVL, commented on how the new location for iBet Supreme’s retail operations that aligns with the company’s vision for expansion. “With a strategic vision of growth, we have invested in a new state-of-the-art retail facility on Charlotte Street in Georgetown that will not only allow us to better serve our customers but will also greatly enhance the gaming experience for everyone who visits the store. Meanwhile, our new corporate office on Lamaha Street will provide a dedicated space for our administrative and support staff, allowing them to focus on providing the highest level of service to our customers and our over 70 retailers in the country. Our goal is to be the premier gaming destination in Guyana, and we are confident that this move will help us achieve that goal.”

As part of the launch activities for its new retail location, iBet Supreme will host a special event that will provide customers with exciting opportunities to win prizes including free gaming credits and cash.

Abigail Primo-Chase, Deputy General Manager of iBet Supreme, echoed Miller’s sentiments, adding, “Our team is dedicated to providing

our customers with the best gaming experience locally and so we’re very proud to open the doors to this brand new location. The relocation is a bold step towards enhancing our capacity to meet the needs of our customers, and we look forward to continuing to deliver the exceptional service that our customers have come to love and expect from us at iBet Supreme.”

iBet Supreme launched in December 2018 offering popular numbers games, ‘Cash Pot’, a one drop numbers game that is played 6 times a day and ‘Money Time’, a roulette themed game that is played every 4 minutes. The company later expanded its offering to include sports betting and online gaming on its Ibet games platform. For SVL, the launch of the new location represents a significant milestone in iBet Supreme’s growth journey, and the Company looks forward to continuing to provide quality gaming services to its customers.